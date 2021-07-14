Carmel Police searching for 3 connected to church burglary

CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are asking the public to be on the lookout for three people wanted for questioning about a burglary.
The burglary happened Wednesday, July 7 at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, located at 10655 Haverstick Road.
Anyone with information on the crime should call Detective Morley with the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS. When calling, reference case number 21-47931.
What other people are reading:
- Newlyweds reoutfit school bus to be home on wheels
- 3 suspects arrested more than a year after Brownsburg student's murder, 1 already in custody
- 'Rest In Peace, faithful servant': Police agencies across Indiana salute fallen Terre Haute detective
- IRS sending out 4 million more tax refunds to those who overpaid on unemployment
- Carnival Cruise Line to require unvaccinated passengers to buy travel insurance
- Mural in north Toledo reduced to rubble after being struck by lightning
- Spike in RSV cases in Indiana has hospitals taking precautions
- Social Security recipients could see largest cost of living increase in decades