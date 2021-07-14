Carmel Police searching for 3 connected to church burglary

The burglary happened Wednesday, July 7 at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church.

CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are asking the public to be on the lookout for three people wanted for questioning about a burglary.

The burglary happened Wednesday, July 7 at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, located at 10655 Haverstick Road.

Anyone with information on the crime should call Detective Morley with the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS. When calling, reference case number 21-47931.