Carmel police search for woman as part of theft investigation

The theft occurred in late November from a house on Cavendish Drive in Carmel.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police shared surveillance images Friday of a person they want to identify as part of a residential theft that occurred in late November.

The theft allegedly took place Nov. 28 on Cavendish Drive, which features a row of townhomes between Old Meridian Street and Carmel Middle School.

Investigators said the woman pictured may drive or have access to a black Mercedes vehicle.