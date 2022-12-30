Carmel police search for woman as part of theft investigation

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police shared surveillance images Friday of a person they want to identify as part of a residential theft that occurred in late November.
The theft allegedly took place Nov. 28 on Cavendish Drive, which features a row of townhomes between Old Meridian Street and Carmel Middle School.
Investigators said the woman pictured may drive or have access to a black Mercedes vehicle.
Anyone who recognizes or has information about the woman in the picture should contact Officer Schoenbein with Carmel Police at 317-571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.