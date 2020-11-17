Carmel police looking for robbery suspect

On Nov. 14, around 7:30 p.m. the suspect robbed a Payless Liquors located at 9609 North College Avenue in Carmel.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a robbery suspect.

Police say the suspect traveled on foot to and from the location.