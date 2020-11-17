Carmel police looking for robbery suspect

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a robbery suspect.
On Nov. 14, around 7:30 p.m. the suspect robbed a Payless Liquors located at 9609 North College Avenue in Carmel.
Police say the suspect traveled on foot to and from the location.
If you have any information on this person, please contact Detective W. Gilbert at the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 20-77960.