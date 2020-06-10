Carmel Police Department releases bodycam video from deadly officer-involved shooting

The shootings happened in the Spring Creek neighborhood off of Hazel Dell Parkway and south of 146th Street in July.

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department has created a video summary of the officer-involved shooting on July 27, 2020. It includes 911 calls and bodycam video from the officer who fired on the suspect.

According to police, 28-year-old Taylor Leigh Cox died in the shooting and a 66-year-old woman was hospitalized. She has since been released. Police have not released the surviving woman's name.

The suspect, who also died, is 26-year-old Julio Cesar Virula.

WARNING – THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES AND LANGUAGE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

The shootings happened in the Spring Creek neighborhood off of Hazel Dell Parkway and south of 146th Street. During the original 911 call, police said they heard gunshots. As officers were responding, more calls came in about additional shots being fired.

As officers arrived, they found two people injured and the shooter nearby still holding a gun. They ran after the shooter, and police said an officer fired their gun "to prevent any further danger to our community or officers."

Officer Shane VanNatter is the officer who shot the suspect and was wearing a bodycam. Officer VanNatter is assigned to the Carmel Police Department School Resource Unit and has 13 years of experience with CPD.

In the video you can hear him shout, "Sir, drop the gun!" A moment later more than a dozen gun shots can be heard.