Carmel Police Department adding transparency to traffic stops with data dashboard

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is using an online data dashboard to add transparency to traffic stops made by officers. It will also allow people to see the number of warnings and citations written.

Users can filter the traffic stop information using any combination of several categories; such as: Type of Stop, Driver Race, Driver Ethnicity, Driver Gender, Driver Age Range and Violation Type. This dashboard will be updated monthly.

The city said the dashboard is part of an ongoing effort to "ensure transparency to the public." Carmel already updates its website with quarterly reports on uses of force, complaints and pursuits.