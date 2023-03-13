Carmel police chase ends on US 31; suspect arrested

The suspect fled from a traffic stop and was found with drugs and an illegal gun when the chase ended.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Police officers chased a man who fled a traffic stop Sunday morning, eventually arresting him on drug, gun and other charges.

According to a CPD Facebook post, a "normal traffic stop turned into a vehicle pursuit."

Police from Carmel, Westfield, Noblesville and Sheridan responded to the pursuit as the suspect drove north on U.S. 31 before officers were able to stop the car near 226th Street, north of Westfield.

"Our well-trained officers were able to utilize an intervention technique to bring the pursuit to a safe end in the area of US 31 and 226th St, preventing further danger to the motoring public," police said in the Facebook post.