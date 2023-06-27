Carmel police arrest 2 in CVS robbery

The alleged robbery happened Sunday, June 25 at the CVS at 1421 S. Rangeline Road, near East 116th Street.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police arrested two men who allegedly robbed a CVS Sunday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m. on June 25, police responded to a report of a robbery that just happened at the CVS at 1421 S. Rangeline Road, near East 116th Street.

Witnesses told police two men, both armed with guns, entered the store, jumped the counter and took pills before leaving.

A Carmel police officer saw a suspicious vehicle in the area and relayed the information to other responding officers.

Officers then followed the vehicle and stopped it in the area of West 86th Street and Interstate 465.

After stopping the suspected vehicle, two people were taken into custody after police said they found evidence from the robbery inside the vehicle.

The suspects were later identified as 22-year-old Mikhal Davaugh Hamilton and 20-year-old David Jahmal Washington, both from Indianapolis.

Hamilton faces charges of robbery of a pharmacy while armed with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, battery and intimidation.

Washington faces charges of robbery of a pharmacy while armed with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and intimidation.

Both suspects had their initial court hearings Monday in Hamilton County. Pretrial conferences are tentatively scheduled for Sept. 5 at 9:15 a.m.