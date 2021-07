CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a vandalism suspect.

The suspect was caught in surveillance images vandalizing the Monon Trail tunnel under US 31 in Carmel on July 16, 2021.

If you have any information on the person in the photos, please contact Officer Elias Rebollar at the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 21-49268.