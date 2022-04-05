Carmel man sentenced to prison for stealing $736,000 from Indianapolis business

A judge sentenced Jeffrey Gasior to two years in federal prison for diverting $736,000 of company funds to himself and others from October 2018 to August 2019.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Carmel man convicted of bank fraud offenses against an Indianapolis company will spend two years in federal prison.

A judge sentenced 39-year-old Jeffrey Gasior Tuesday. Gasior joined an Indianapolis public relations agency as its vice president of digital, where he had access to company credit cards to purchase products on behalf of clients.

From October 2018 to August 2019, Gasior stole money from the company by receiving payments he wasn't entitled to. He created fake invoices and expense reports, then redirected payments to his personal bank accounts.

In the 10-month span, Gasior paid himself and others more than $736,000 of the company's money.

The United States Secret Service and the Indiana State Police investigated the case.

The judge ordered Gasior to complete 30 months of probation — 12 on home detention — following his prison release. Additionally, the judge ordered Gasior to pay $736,221.06 in restitution.