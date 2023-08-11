Carmel man charged with threating Michigan election worker in 2020

CARMEL, Ind — A Carmel man is accused of sending a threatening communication to an election worker in Michigan during the 2020 presidential election.
Andrew Nickels, 37, had his initial appearance in federal court in Detroit Friday.
According to court documents, Nickels called the clerk of a local municipality, and left a voicemail in which Nickels stated, in part:
“We’re watching your…mouth talk about how you think that there’s no irregularities…[Y]ou frauded out America of a real election…Guess what, you’re gonna pay for it, you will pay for it...[T]en million plus patriots will surround you when you least expect it, and your little infantile Deep State security agency has no time to protect you because they’ll be bought out and we’ll [expletive] kill you…[Y]ou will [expletive] pay for your [expletive] lying ass remarks…We will [expletive] take you out. [Expletive] your family, [expletive] your life, and you deserve a [expletive] throat to the knife…Watch your [expletive] back…watch your [expletive] back.”
Nickels is charged with making a threatening inter-state communication.
If convicted, he faces a maximum of five years in prison.
To report suspected threats or violent acts, contact your local FBI office and request to speak with the Election Crimes Coordinator. Contact information for every FBI field office may be found here: www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/. You may also contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or file an online complaint at www.tips.fbi.gov.