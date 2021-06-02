Carmel man arrested for child exploitation

A Hamilton County task force received a tip earlier this year that Terrence Richards had used social media to upload photos of child sexual abuse.

FISHERS, Ind. — A Carmel man is in the Hamilton County Jail Wednesday after Fishers police officers arrested him for child exploitation and possession of child porn.

Terrence Richards, 40, had an active warrant for two counts of child exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography. Police arrested him after the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force received a tip earlier this year that he had used social media to upload images of child sexual abuse. He is being held in the Hamilton County Jail.

The task force is made up of detectives from the Fishers Police Department, Carmel Police Department, Noblesville Police Department, and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. It is an affiliate of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

That tip led to police searching his home, where they found images Richards had allegedly shared with others on mobile apps. According to court records, prosecutors officially charged Richards with two counts of child exploitation — plus an aggravating factor on one count — and one count of possession of child pornography.

His initial hearing was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.