Man sentenced to 42 years for wife's death

Carl Davis pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Ashley Davis' 2021 death.

INDIANAPOLIS — Carl Davis was sentenced in Marion County to 42 years in prison for the murder of his wife, Ashley Davis.

Carl pleaded guilty in February to voluntary manslaughter with a habitual offender enhancement.

The shooting happened Jan. 21, 2021 near 39th Street and Boulevard Place on the north side of Indianapolis. Police found Ashley in critical condition. She later died at the hospital.

Police said her three children were in the home at the time she was killed.

According to court documents, one of the children told police Carl and his mother were arguing in their room when he heard a gunshot. He told police Carl came out of the room and pointed the gun at him. He said Carl then left with two of the children.

Ashley's son then went into his mother's room and found she was shot in the stomach. He said Ashley made it to the front porch and then laid down.