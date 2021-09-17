Car goes airborne, crashes into home on Indy's northwest side

Investigators said the car struck a gas line and electrical box, which started a fire. Nobody was injured in the incident.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters and police are investigating after a car drove into a home and caught fire Friday morning on the city's northwest side.

First responders were called to a report of house fire in the 6100 block of Pillory Circle, near West 62nd Street and Zionsville Road, shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Investigators said nobody was in the car when first responders arrived. One person was in the house at the time of the crash, but they were able to get out uninjured.

According to a preliminary investigation, the car was driving at a high speed at the West 62nd Street and Zionsville Road intersection when it went airborne and crashed into the house. The car struck a gas line and electrical box, which started the fire.

Firefighters were able to save quite a bit of the house from the fire. However, two cars in the garage were destroyed.

Investigators later confirmed a female suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for testing. She is facing possible charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.