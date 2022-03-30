California man arrested on drug charges after I-65 traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A California man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop on Interstate 65 in Jackson County.
ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles stopped a 2022 Ford Edge on I-65 southbound near Seymour around 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.
During a search of the vehicle, troopers found around 60 vacuum-sealed packages containing what they suspected to be marijuana, weighing a total of over 70 pounds. The drugs have an estimated street value of $150,000 to $200,000, police said.
Police also found more than $16,000 in cash in the car.
The vehicle's driver, 37-year-old Arman Hakobyan of Chatsworth, California, was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing over 10 pounds of marijuana and possession of marijuana.
Hakobyan was taken to the Jackson County Jail to await an initial court hearing.