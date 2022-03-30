California man arrested on drug charges after I-65 traffic stop

State police found more than 70 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 65 in Jackson County Tuesday.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A California man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop on Interstate 65 in Jackson County.

ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles stopped a 2022 Ford Edge on I-65 southbound near Seymour around 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found around 60 vacuum-sealed packages containing what they suspected to be marijuana, weighing a total of over 70 pounds. The drugs have an estimated street value of $150,000 to $200,000, police said.

Police also found more than $16,000 in cash in the car.

The vehicle's driver, 37-year-old Arman Hakobyan of Chatsworth, California, was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing over 10 pounds of marijuana and possession of marijuana.