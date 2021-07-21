California man arrested for 13 pounds of marijuana in Pike County

After a search of the vehicle during a traffic stop, authorities found about 13 pounds of marijuana in the back seat and the trunk.

PIKE COUNTY, Ind. — A California man was arrested in Pike County after he was found with 13 pounds of marijuana.

On Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper was working the area of I-69 in Pike County.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop on a Black 2020 Nissan Altima for speeding.

When the trooper spoke to the driver, he detected the strong odor of raw marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle, according to ISP.

The trooper called for another officer to come assist him, and two state troopers and the Pike County Sheriff's Department arrived on scene.

After a search of the vehicle, authorities found about 13 pounds of marijuana in the back seat and the trunk.

Arthur Ward, of Bakersfield, California, was transported to the Pike County Jail where he is being held without bond.