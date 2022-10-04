x
California drug trafficker caught in Indiana sentenced to almost 4 years in prison

Inside the car, troopers found Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills and fentanyl bricks and pills in the hollowed-out seat cushions.
Credit: Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS — Felix Becerra-Aguilera, 40, of California will serve 45 months in federal prison after being caught in Indiana.

The troopers stopped his red Chevy for following too closely behind another car on I-70 near Greenfield Sept. 13, 2021.

Inside the car, troopers found Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills in the hollowed-out seat cushions. Officers also found fentanyl pills and two-kilogram bricks of fentanyl in the seatbacks of the front seats. In total, eight and a half kilograms of fentanyl were seized.

Becerra-Aguilera admitted to the state troopers that he was being paid to drive the narcotics to Philadelphia.

