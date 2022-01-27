Butler professor charged with multiple counts of child porn possession

The university said there is no reason to believe Tiberiu Popa had any inappropriate contact with any minors or students on campus.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Butler University professor is out of a job after being charged with multiple felony child pornography crimes.

According to a letter to students, staff and faculty, police arrested Tiberiu Popa Friday afternoon. On Tuesday, he was formally charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

"We are deeply disturbed by these allegations of such an abhorrent crime," the letter said. "We have no reason to believe at this time that inappropriate conduct occurred with any minors or students while Popa was on campus."

The university said Popa was no longer employed there, and Butler University Police is helping IMPD, which is leading the investigation.