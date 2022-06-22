Burglar shot dead after breaking into northern Indiana home

Three adults and a child were in the home at the time of the shooting, but it wasn't clear who shot the burglar.

WARSAW, Ind. — A burglar was fatally shot after breaking into a northern Indiana home, police said Wednesday.

Warsaw police said they were called around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday to a home on the city's east side on a report of “an alleged breaking and entering by an adult male suspect who was shot inside that residence.”

Officers arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Police and medics tried to save his life but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three adults and a young child who were in the home at the time were taken for interviews, police said in a news release. They were cooperating with investigators, police said.