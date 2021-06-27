Bullets from downtown gunfight damage businesses at Georgia and Meridian streets

Police reported the shooting started around 1 a.m. Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Nobody was apparently injured in an early morning gunfight in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, but the bullets flew into buildings and nearby cars.

IMPD reported the shooting started around 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Meridian and Georgia Streets.

Three vehicles were involved.

By the time officers arrived, the shooters had fled the scene.

In their wake, bullet holes could be seen in cars and nearby buildings, including the Homewood Suites hotel where guests were staying.