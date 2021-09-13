Bullet fired into Lafayette home; 4 arrested

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Lafayette arrested four people after a bullet was fired into a home.
Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Flagstone Way around 9:30 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of a shot fired into a house. A woman inside the home told police she heard a gunshot, then found a bullet hole inside her residence.
No one was injured in the incident.
Officers found a bullet hole in the rear of a house that lined up with the bullet hole in the victim's residence.
Police spoke with the occupants of the second home for two hours before the four suspects walked out of the residence and were arrested.
Lafayette police identified those arrested as 23-year-old Deondre Rivers, who was wanted on warrants for being a felon carrying a handgun and possession of a controlled substance, 28-year-old Mark Bowman, who was wanted on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine, 29-year-old Eric Munoz, who had a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and 18-year-old Tarryn Helderman, who was arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.