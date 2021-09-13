Bullet fired into Lafayette home; 4 arrested

Police took four suspects into custody after two hours of negotiations in a southwest Lafayette neighborhood.

Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Flagstone Way around 9:30 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of a shot fired into a house. A woman inside the home told police she heard a gunshot, then found a bullet hole inside her residence.

No one was injured in the incident.

Officers found a bullet hole in the rear of a house that lined up with the bullet hole in the victim's residence.

Police spoke with the occupants of the second home for two hours before the four suspects walked out of the residence and were arrested.