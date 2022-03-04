Brownsburg police ask for help identifying theft suspect

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect.
According to a Facebook post, the suspect committed the crime Friday, Feb. 25 and appears to drive a smaller, two-door, white truck.
Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call Det. Jeremiah Jones at 317-852-1109 ext. 2136.
What other people are reading:
- Plainfield HS student dies from crash involving Avon school bus
- Holcomb signs executive order ending public health emergency in Indiana
- Ball State student killed in overnight crash on campus
- Supreme Court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
- Westfield looking for new owner or operator of Grand Park Sports Complex