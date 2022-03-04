x
Crime

Brownsburg police ask for help identifying theft suspect

Police said the suspect committed the crime Friday, Feb. 25 and appears to drive a smaller, two-door, white truck.
Credit: Brownsburg Police Department
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect.

According to a Facebook post, the suspect committed the crime Friday, Feb. 25 and appears to drive a smaller, two-door, white truck.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call Det. Jeremiah Jones at 317-852-1109 ext. 2136.

