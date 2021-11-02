Employees tied up during Brownsburg robbery

Brownsburg police are looking for two men who they say robbed an AT&T store on Wednesday.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Police said employees were tied up during a robbery at an AT&T store in Brownsburg Wednesday.

Police said two men entered the store at 301 West Northfield Drive around 1:15 p.m. and ordered the employees to the back of store where the safe was located.

Detectives said the suspects took electronics from the safe and cash from the register.

Police said the two men ran from the store after having the employees go into the store’s restroom.