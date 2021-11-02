x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Crime

Employees tied up during Brownsburg robbery

Brownsburg police are looking for two men who they say robbed an AT&T store on Wednesday.
Credit: Brownsburg Police

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Police said employees were tied up during a robbery at an AT&T store in Brownsburg Wednesday.  

Police said two men entered the store at 301 West Northfield Drive around 1:15 p.m. and ordered the employees to the back of store where the safe was located.  

Credit: Brownsburg Police

Detectives said the suspects took electronics from the safe and cash from the register.  

Police said the two men ran from the store after having the employees go into the store’s restroom. 

Anyone who may have information as to the identities of the men or other information about the case is asked to call Brownsburg police at 317-852-1109 ext. 2123.