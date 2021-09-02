Man dead in Brown County shooting

The Brown County Sheriff's Department arrested two people on a preliminary charge of murder.

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a possible homicide. Police said they were dispatched to a report of a shooting at 7060 Hicks Road Monday.

Deputies arrived and found a man dead inside the home.

Police said during the investigation, two people were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Police arrested Alicia Bustle and Michael Hazelgrove on a preliminary charge of murder.

A final charging decision will be made by the Brown County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Brian Shrader or Detective Paul Henderson at (812) 988-6655.