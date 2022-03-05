Brown County clerk arrested, charged with misuse of credit card

Kathy Smith allegedly used a county-issued credit card for questionable purchases that did not appear related to the business of the clerk's office.

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested Brown County Clerk Kathy Smith Friday on charges of official misconduct, deception and theft.

An investigation that started in June of 2020 centered on credit card receipts Smith submitted to the auditor.

Smith allegedly used a county-issued credit card for questionable purchases that did not appear related to the business of the clerk's office. "Smith allegedly made several other inappropriate purchases for a personal advantage that failed to have any benefit to Brown County Government or its citizens." according to ISP.

After reviewing the police investigation, the Brown County Circuit Court issued a warrant on Friday March 4, 2022, and Smith surrendered to troopers from the Bloomington post at the Brown County Jail.

Smith was held on a $1,000 bond and has not been assigned a court date, but Jackson County Judge AmyMarie Travis has been appointed as a special judge in the case.