Brooks Houck arrested, charged in connection to Crystal Rogers case

FBI Louisville's statement on Houck's arrest:

In coordination with the Kentucky State Police, other local and federal law enforcement partners, FBI Louisville has been laser-focused on our commitment to hold accountable those that were responsible for the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. Today, we take the first step in making good on that promise. FBI Louisville and the Kentucky State Police have arrested Brooks Houck without incident on charges stemming from the Crystal Rogers investigation. The Houck indictment remains sealed and additional details will be revealed during Houck’s arraignment in early October in the Nelson County Circuit Court.

The Ellis family's statement on Houck's arrest:

Today represents a significant milestone in the lives of so many. It is hard to express the many emotions our family is feeling. We have prayed fervently for eight years that this day would come for Sherry Ballard. The strength, bravery, and fidelity Sherry has exhibited these past eight years has continually renewed our families resolve. Today we rejoice with Sherry and Crystal’s family and friends. The announcement of today’s arrest is one we have all hoped and prayed for. It has been ten disconcerting years since Jason’s murder. Moving forward with no answers or justice has been disheartening. We applaud the FBI, law enforcement, and prosecutors for countless hours and unrelenting dedication to these cases in Bardstown and Nelson County. Today we celebrate that justice is being served for Crystal and are optimistic that answers are around the corner for Jason.