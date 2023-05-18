Broad Ripple group asks police to support plan to address safety concerns

"We've been kicking and screaming for a year and a half and we just want to be heard," said the owner of Union Jack Pub.

INDIANAPOLIS — Business owners in Broad Ripple said they're tired of the crime in the area and desperate for an intervention.

"We've been kicking and screaming for a year and a half and we just want to be heard," said Union Jack Pub owner Chelsey Wetzel.

Wetzel said the amount of crime is worse than it's ever been, escalating over the past year and a half. The recent shooting in a nearby parking lot that damaged homes and businesses was the tipping point.

"It's heartbreaking and frustrating that we feel like we've been talking to brick walls and saying, 'This is going to happen,' and no one is doing anything. But here we are with massive property damage and thankfully, no loss of life this time. I fear it's only a matter of time," Wetzel said.

In a newsletter to neighbors, the Broad Ripple Village Association said the recent risk of life, property damage and injuries are unacceptable. Now they're asking the city to do more and find a solution before it gets worse.

"Nothing is going to change until there is a collective uprising that says we won't stand for this," said Wetzel. "That will take everyone coming together and making as much noise as we possibly can."

The association is encouraging neighbors to reach out to city leaders and ask for additional support, such as monitoring daily crime occurrence and trends, a parking lot security plan and funding for other proactive mitigation efforts.

"It's going to take a lot of teamwork and small things, like barricades and more lighting, but also more accountability from sites from IMPD and some of these more problem bars and citizens in the streets," said Wetzel.

One resident living near downtown Broad Ripple said she still feels safe in her community and hopes any solutions that come from this are well-rounded.

"If people are loitering, finding ways to intervene in ways that don't escalate situations is very important to making sure that whoever is doing that intervening has that kind of training," said Vicki Rubio.