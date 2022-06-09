Woman sentenced to 17.5 years in 2019 Morgan County deadly shooting

Britney Overton pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury for the deadly shooting of Alex Jackson in September 2019.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A judge sentenced a woman to more than 17 years for her role in a deadly shooting in 2019 in Morgan County.

Britney Overton got a 17.5-year sentence Thursday after she pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in May. The sentence stems from a September 2019 incident where Alex Jackson's decomposing body was found in a ditch on Mann Road in Morgan County.

Overton testified against Justin Blake at his trial for the same incident. A jury convicted him of murder and robbery in February 2022. A judge handed down a 61-year sentence in March — 58 years for the murder and another three years for the robbery.

Jackson's body was found with a gunshot wound to the head. In her testimony, Overton said she and Jackson were friends, and she had casual sex with Blake a couple of times. According to Overton, Blake and Jackson had only met perhaps once before Sept. 8.

Overton testified that the three of them shoplifted earrings, makeup, food and tools from several stores that evening. She testified that Jackson, who was gay, suggested they rob some people and said he knew of potential victims he could contact on Grindr, an online dating app for gay people.

The three discussed that they needed a gun for the robbery, and Overton said that Blake said he knew someone. They picked up a man, referred to only as K.J. She then saw a "glizzy" gun with an extended clip in the back seat with Blake and K.J.

Overton said the four of them went to an apartment complex on the west side of Indianapolis to meet a man Jackson connected with on Grindr under the pretense of a drug deal. Overton said she stayed in the car while the three men got out. Overton testified that Blake pistol-whipped the victim, then the three men went into the victim's apartment and stole a laptop, an Xbox, credit cards and marijuana.

At some point during the crime spree, Overton testified that Blake expressed concern that Jackson seemed like he "might be a snitch."

Overton said later in the night while she was driving Jackson's rental car, Blake told her where to drive, and she did not know where they were going. Blake told her to stop the car in a wooded area. She said Blake and K.J. got out of the back seat. Overton said she saw Blake waving the gun and motioning for Jackson to get out of the car.

Overton testified that Blake told Jackson, "Alex, you know what time it is."