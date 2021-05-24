Man sentenced to 23 years for 2018 IHOP robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who was convicted of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in March has been sentenced to 23 years.
Brandon Nickens had been charged with both robbery and attempted murder in the incident. The attempted murder charge was later dismissed.
The incident happened in December 2018 at an IHOP near 38th Street and Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' west side. Marion County sheriff's deputy David Clemmons was at the restaurant working security when prosecutors say Nickens and his accomplice, Javentay Chapman, entered the restaurant and demanded cash.
Nickens pointed his gun at a hostess but shot at Clemmons and another deputy when he noticed them. Witnesses said he shot at the deputies first and then they returned fire.
According to police, Nickens was cut by glass from the front door of the restaurant. He was caught at a nearby restaurant where the manager called police.
On Friday, May 21, a judge sentenced Nickens to 23 years, with three of those suspended. After eight years, the court will consider a sentence reduction if he has shown good conduct.
Chapman, Nickens' accomplice, is facing charges for robbery and battery with a deadly weapon. He has not yet gone on trial for the crimes.