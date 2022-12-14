Man found guilty of 2020 murder on west side of Indianapolis

A jury found Brandon McCormick guilty of killing 30-year-old Walter Stein on Oct. 22, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — A jury convicted a man of an October 2020 murder that happened on Indianapolis' west side.

Brandon McCormick's trial lasted two days. A sentencing hearing has been set for Jan. 13, 2023.

The murder happened on Oct. 22, 2020. Police responded to a person shot call around 7 p.m. at a gas station near 38th Street and High School Road. Officers found 30-year-old Walter Stein suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics transported him to the hospital, where he later died.

IMPD homicide detectives investigated the case for months before tracking down McCormick. According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, McCormick got upset after losing more than $1,000 in a gaming tent in the parking lot of the gas station. He shot and killed Stein, who was running the games.