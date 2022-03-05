Box of human heads stolen from truck in Denver

Police said the heads were used for medical research.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's help finding the person responsible for the theft of a box of human heads.

Police said they received a report Thursday of the theft of a dolly and a box from a freight company's truck that was parked in the 7700 block of East 23rd Avenue in the Central Park neighborhood.

DPD said it happened between about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The box is blue and white with a label that says "Exempt Human Specimen" and contained human heads used for medical research, according to police.

No arrests have been made, according to DPD, and investigators are working to gather information to identify suspects and recover the stolen items.

If you find the box discarded or abandoned, you should call DPD at 720-913-2000, police said.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

