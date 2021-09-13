Boone Co. sheriff hopes forensic drawing identifies woman found dead in 1992

The woman, who was between 17 and 22 years old when she died, was found on SR 47 near the northbound ramp to I-65 in May 1992.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office hopes a facial reconstruction will help them identify a woman's body that was found in 1992.

The sheriff's office posted an image created by a forensic artist with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children "depicts what the female may have looked like in life."

The department said in a Facebook post the woman's remains were found at the bottom of a hill off SR 47 near the northbound ramp of Interstate 65 on May 3, 1992. Police believe the woman, described as a white female between the ages of 17 and 22 when she died, was about 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighed around 130 pounds with short reddish-brown hair.

Investigators believe the woman was dead for less than a week when she was found.

Police said the woman had several tattoos, including one on her upper right arm that spelled "MOM" and another of a cross on her right hand. The woman also had two tattoos on her right breast, one of the word "LOVE" and the other of a cross with two hearts.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity or her death is urged to call 1-800-THE-LOST or the Boone County Sheriff's Office at 765-482-1412.