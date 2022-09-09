Boone County Sheriff's Office investigating 'suspicious fire' at Dull's Tree Farm

Firefighters found the damage was to a new low rope course that had just been finished.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious fire at Dull's Tree Farm.

Emergency crews received a call about the fire Sept. 7 just after 9 p.m.

Several departments had to respond to get the flames under control. Firefighters found the damage was to a new low rope course that had just been finished.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire.

The fire was found to be suspicious and is being investigated be the sheriff's office and the Thorntown / Sugar Creek Township Fire Department.