Boone County introduces sheriff's smartphone app

LEBANON, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office announced a new smartphone application Thursday that will help connect law enforcement to residents and visitors.

TheSheriffApp.com specializes in mobile app development for sheriff’s offices and public safety organizations across the United States.

The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use.

Users can quickly submit crime tips and access information about the sheriff's office, including jail and inmate information, sex offenders, and a directory of the sheriff's staff.

Job applications and public records requests are also available.

“Nearly everyone today has a smartphone," said Sheriff Mike Nielsen, "and this is just one more way that we can be proactive by making what the BCSO has to offer, easily accessible, to the citizens of Boone County and...for those interested in learning more about our agency."

Nielsen hopes the simple links in the app provide easy access to information in a timely manner.