Boone County couple charged in 2020 arson

The couple is facing charges after a three-year investigation.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Boone County couple is facing charges following a three-year investigation of a 2020 arson fire in Indianapolis.

Leslee Pettit-Myers, 51, and her 49-year-old husband, Michael G. Myers, face charges from a Dec. 10, 2020, fire that occurred in the 7000 block of West 93rd Street, near Spring Mill Road and West 96th Street.

Pettit-Myers has been charged with felony arson and leaving the scene of an accident, while Michael Myers was charged with obstruction of justice.

The fire first was reported by a neighbor who heard a commotion outside his home before a white vehicle drove away from the scene, just before fire became visible from the structure.

Other neighbors reported similar accounts of the same vehicle at the property just before the fire and witnessed it crash into a nearby street sign as it left the area.

The car was traced back to Pettit-Myers, and cell phone records placed her in the area of the arson and accident at the time they occurred.

Investigators said Michael Myers, of Zionsville, took the white 2016 Tesla Model X to a repair shop in Louisville, Ky., after the incident for extensive front-end damage. A Tesla representative also confirmed the event data recorder in the vehicle indicated a crash at the same time the neighbors reported the accident had occurred.

Investigators were able to determine the site of the arson was adjacent to a home that previously belonged to Pettit-Myers’ parents.