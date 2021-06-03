New Castle woman given maximum sentence for murder of mother

Bonnie Katherine Joslin was sentenced to 65 years in prison for killing her mother, Mona Joslin Davis, in 2019.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A New Castle woman was sentenced to 65 years in prison Wednesday for the murder of her mother.

Our partners at The Herald Bulletin report the judge gave Bonnie Katherine Joslin the maximum sentence at the Indiana Department of Correction for murdering her mother, Mona Joslin Davis, in 2019.

Davis' body was found concealed in her Anderson apartment on June 20 after a co-worker reported her missing. At that point, police said Davis had already been missing several weeks.

The co-worker said Davis was last seen alive June 5. Her employer, INDOT, requested a welfare check, which Anderson police did on June 12.

Police took Joslin into custody on an auto theft charge the day her mother's body was found.

Davis' sister, Michelle Myers, who lives in Georgia, told The Herald Bulletin Joslin got onto her mother's Facebook page "and acted like she got in an argument with Mona to get her kids to disown her. Mona was already dead and she was up there acting like they were into it. She was dead."

Among the evidence police point to is the plastic bags that Mona's body was placed into. Police were able to track the bags back to a Walmart and security video showed Joslin purchasing them.

According to The Herald Bulletin, Anderson Police Department Detective Chris Frazier testified that he interviewed a woman who shared a jail cell with Joslin. The woman said Joslin confessed to killing her mother and provided grizzly details of the murder, Frazier told the court.

In April, Joslin changed her not guilty plea to guilty of murder, auto theft, identity deception and false informing without a plea agreement. This allowed the courts to impose a sentence from 45 to 65 years for murder.

Joslin's attorney requested a guilty, but mentally ill sentence for his client and submitted medical records of treatments to the court, but the judge denied the request.