Bond increased for woman accused of hitting and killing 2 in Blackford Co. while intoxicated

BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A Blackford County judge has increased the bond for a woman accused of driving through a home, hitting and killing a little boy and his great-grandpa. The judge increased Brandi Bare's bond from $5,000 to $50,000 cash.

The fatal crash happened last June 2 in Montpelier, about an hour and a half northeast of Indianapolis in Blackford County.

"I'm numb, I'm lost, I'm broken. It's really indescribable," said Jerod Reynolds, Jenson Reynolds's father.

Marching around the Blackford County Courthouse Thursday, Jerod was surrounded by family and friends — all there to make sure no one forgets the names of 74-year-old Jerry "Jake" Michael and his great-grandson, 5-year-old Jenson Reynolds, Jerod's son.

"There's nothing in this world that can fix it, there's nothing that can make it better," Jerod said.

Brandi Bare, the woman accused of crashing through Jake Michael's house while intoxicated, hitting multiple people and killing Jenson and Michael, came before a judge Thursday morning.

Court records describe the horror officers found when they arrived at the home last week. Officers found the boy's body crushed under Bare's vehicle. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers said they could smell alcohol on Bare and her speech was slurred, telling police she "did not mean to do this" and trying multiple times to run from the scene.

Eight people were on the porch when Bare's car hit, killing Jake and Jenson, and sending Jerod and his 18-month-old daughter Emma to the hospital.

"I don't remember anything, I got life-lined myself. So I come to like 5 o'clock the next morning, was scrolling Facebook and had no idea why I was even in the hospital, had no idea anything even happened," Jerod said. "I started seeing prayers and I called my fiancée and asked her what happened, and she told me. Instantly I ripped everything off, ripped all my IVs out and everything, signed myself out and went straight to Riley."

Out of the hospital now and pushing for justice — from outside and inside the Blackford County Courthouse — Reynolds together, with many in the community, want to make sure Bare is held accountable.

"I hope she rots in hell to be completely honest," Jerod said.

Bare's bond was initially set at $5,000, despite multiple felony charges including reckless homicide. The judge cited her risk to the community and her potential flight risk as reasoning for the increase.

Now, the family is hoping to see justice served.