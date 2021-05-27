IMPD conducting death investigation after body found in south side landfill

A worker found the body and called 911. It's unclear how the body got there.

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway after someone discovered a body at an Indianapolis landfill Wednesday afternoon.

An employee at South Side Landfill, located at 2561 Kentucky Ave., called 911 after making the discovery. Dispatchers sent IMPD officers to the site at just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Evidence techs from the Marion County Crime Scene Investigation Unit collected evidence from the landfill as part of the case. An IMPD spokesperson said detectives were waiting to learn details about the person such as gender, age and race.

There was no immediate indication if the body was placed there or it came in during a trash delivery.

The IMPD Homicide Unit, which investigates all death cases, is waiting to learn from the Marion County coroner the official cause and manner of death after the autopsy.

Anyone with information in this case can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS. All calls to the tip line are 100 percent confidential.