Body cam video released in July officer-involved shooting in Noblesville

The shooting stemmed from multiple domestic disturbance calls on July 21. Officers did not find a gun at the scene.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is a previous report from when the incident occurred.

The Noblesville Police Department has released body cam footage of the incident that resulted in an officer shooting and injuring 41-year-old Karmen Parrish on July 21.

At 12:32 a.m., a woman in Boone County called the Hamilton County Dispatch center to report Parrish was on his was to a home on South Fifth Street, near Walnut Street, in Noblesville. Parrish had multiple active warrants, including for some gun-related charges. The caller said Parrish had access to weapons and had made threats to kill someone. The caller also described a vehicle Parrish was in.

At 12:45 a.m., a Noblesville police officer saw the vehicle and pulled it over. The driver told the officer he had driven to Boone County with another male, but denied picking up Parrish. The driver told police he had dropped someone off near State Road 32 and River Road before being pulled over. Police did not find Parrish there.

Then, at 3:30 a.m., dispatch received another call from a woman saying "we need help." By the time police arrived, the suspect — identified as Parrish — had already left the home. But at 5:22 a.m., dispatch received another call from the same address.

The woman calling can be heard saying, "I need the cops in here."

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may not be suitable for all audiences.

When police got to the scene, they did not get a response from anyone in the house. One officer spotted Parrish and the woman in a nearby alley. Officers yelled at Parrish to stop walking, but he continued. That's when an officer shot him.

Officers administered aid while waiting for medics. They did not find a gun at the scene, and no officers were injured in the incident.

Parrish was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries. After he was released, the Madison County Sheriff's Office arrested him for outstanding warrants. He's been preliminarily charged with domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and domestic battery with a prior conviction.