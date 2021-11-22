Indy man sentenced to 63 years for 2016 murder

Bobby Joe Glasscock was convicted of stabbing Hallie Bullard, his ex-girlfriend, to death.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis judge sentenced a man to 63 years in prison after he was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend.

Bobby Joe Glasscock was found guilty in September of murder and invasion of privacy. Hallie Bullard's body was found in her bedroom in September 2016. She had been stabbed to death.

According to a witness, Bullard had been attempting to keep her new address hidden from Glasscock, who had been upset over her new relationship. When officers arrived at her home after the incident, they found framed photos of Bullard and her girlfriend broken on the sofa.

At the time of her death, Bullard had a pending protective order against Glasscock.