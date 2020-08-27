Bloomington police warn of scammer wanted for home improvement fraud

The suspect may be advertising on Craigslist and accepting deposits for work that doesn't get done.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are warning about a possible home improvement scammer.

Detective Rob Shrake is urging residents to use caution when dealing with Dustin Gadd after police investigated complaints that Gadd may have scammed several residents out of thousands of dollars.

Gadd is currently wanted on warrant for Theft, a level 6 felony, and Home Improvement Fraud, a class A misdemeanor.

Police said Gadd may be advertising on Craigslist and taking deposits for services that are never rendered.

Court records show Gadd had previous arrests for forgery and check deception dating back to 2011.

If you feel you've been a victim of home improvement fraud, or if you have information about where police might find Gadd, contact Detective Shrake at (812) 349-3352.