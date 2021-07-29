Bloomington police make arrest in attempted murder

Ian Thorpe, 24, was arrested on a preliminary charge of attempted murder in a stabbing at a Bloomington hotel.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man in a stabbing at a hotel Thursday morning. Ian Thorpe, 24, was arrested on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

Officers were called to the Wingate by Wyndham Hotel on North Walnut Street around 1 a.m. In a room on the second floor, they found a man who had been stabbed in the arm and his chest.

Witnesses told officer the injured man had been in a fight with Thorpe and was stabbed. While officers were still investigating, a Ford Escape tried to leave the hotel by driving through the crime scene. When police stopped the car, they found Thorpe lying in the back seat.

The man who was stopped was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Detective Blake McCamey at 812-339-4477.