Bloomington police locate person of interest in woman's murder

Eric Johnson has been detained in South Carolina on vehicle theft.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. —

Bloomington police say a person of interest has been detained in a Jan. 28 fire and homicide investigation on Basswood Drive.

Investigators found the body 32-year-old Teresa Michael inside the burned apartment, and on Feb. 1, the Monroe County coroner determined Michael had been strangled and ruled her death as a homicide.

Investigators say a person of interest in Michael's murder, 30-year-old Eric Quentin Johnson, has been located in Columbia, South Carolina and is now awaiting extradition back to Indiana.

Investigators had tracked Johnson to Waycross, Georgia along with a stolen 2007 Dodge Caliber that Michael had been driving before her murder. Police also learned that Johnson had left Georgia and was traveling north by bus.

Acting on information from BPD, police in Columbia detained Johnson when the bus on which he was riding made a scheduled stop Feb. 9.

Bloomington detectives then traveled to Columbia to interview Johnson and he was arrested in South Carolina on a charge of vehicle theft.

A Georgia sheriff located the stolen 2007 Dodge Caliber near Waycross. Bloomington investigators have since gathered evidence from the stolen vehicle and completed several interviews in Pierce County, Georgia before returning to Bloomington.