Bloomington police investigating shooting that injured woman

Officers responded to the 1200 block of North Maple Street around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating a shooting that injured a woman Thursday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., Bloomington Police Department officers responded to the 1200 block of North Maple Street, south of West 17th Street, for reports of shots fired. While on the way to the scene, officers received a report that a woman entered a business in the 700 block of West 17th Street and said she had been shot.

Police located a 45-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. The woman was taken to a local hospital. Her condition was not released.

In the parking lot, officers located the car the woman was driving with multiple bullet holes in it.

Investigators determined the shooting happened in the 1200 block of North Maple Street and located several shell casings in the street. The woman told investigators she was attempting to back out of a driveway when she saw a car stop behind hers, and an unknown person wearing a face covering got out of the car and began shooting her car before speeding off.

The woman then drove to a nearby business for help.