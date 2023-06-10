Bloomington Police Department arrests suspect in non-profit burglary

Someone allegedly broke into My Sister's Closet and took off with more than $50,000 of merchandise.

INDIANAPOLIS — Bloomington police say in the last few hours, they arrested a suspect in the burglary of a non-profit that helps survivors of domestic violence.

According to investigators, someone broke into My Sister's Closet on College Avenue Monday night and took more than $50,000 worth of merchandise.

It was all captured-on surveillance cameras.

"His head was covered but he was all in white so that he could be as invisible as possible," said Sandy Keller, the executive director of the non-profit that is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

On surveillance video, you can see someone crawling on the floor after breaking through a side panel of the glass front door.

"He was completely prepared for what he was doing. He had padded gloves on, a padded jacket," Keller explained.

Keller and her staff discovered the burglary Tuesday morning. They were cleaned up with the doors re-opened by Wednesday morning.

"We're going to keep on going," said Keller.

Her attitude is not unlike many of the women they help with clothes and career services.

"Most of them are coming from situations from domestic violence," said Keller. "Many of them are homeless," she added.

Keller is still hoping they can recover some of the items that were taken, much of it, high-end jewelry and handbags the non-profit planned to auction off at a fundraiser next year.

My Sister's Closet needs to raise enough money to eventually relocate. The current location won't exist when the city moves forward with plans to expand the convention center.

As word of what happened spread throughout the community, supporters poured into the store to shop. Some of them were former clients.

"As a mom and a woman, you can help those people that are able to, I'm going to cry so that you can be amazing and have those things that you're not able to have," said former client Timmi-Lynn Dawbins.

Some people said the robbery devastated them.

"I think we should all be there to give to them and donate and do anything we can," said Jennifer Tate who stopped in to the store Friday to offer a free alarm system from her company.

All of the support is even more reason for Keller and her staff to keeping moving forward. They have to because so many women are counting on them.