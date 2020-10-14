Bloomington police arrest man accused of raping, assaulting 24-year-old woman

Wesley A. Green, 25, is accused of raping and assaulting a 24-year-old woman, whose injuries include a fractured eye socket and a brain bleed.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police have arrested a man accused of raping assaulting a 24-year-old woman.

Police were called to the 700 block of South College Mall Road on Monday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. on reports of an assault.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old woman with multiple injuries, including a fractured eye socket and a brain bleed. She was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment but was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital after learning of the seriousness of her injuries.

Investigators learned the victim and Wesley A. Green, 25, had been arguing during the day. The victim told investigators that Green had sexually assaulted her and struck her in the face and head several times before leaving the apartment when police were called.

Police said Green tried to contact the victim Tuesday, Oct. 13. Investigators located Green at the 2500 block of East 3rd Street, but he fled on foot when officers arrived.

An officer was injured in the pursuit before Green was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Monroe County Jail and faces the following charges: