Bloomington police make arrest in 2019 rape investigation

Police said DNA collected from an Indianapolis rape investigation matched evidence collected during the 2019 Bloomington investigation.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police have made an arrest in a 2019 rape investigation.

According to police, a woman reported she was raped at an apartment complex in the 400 block of East 2nd Street on April 29, 2019. The 26-year-old victim was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment and an examination.

DNA evidence collected during the exam was submitted to the Indiana State Police laboratory to compare to samples in a database, but no matches were found.

On Jan. 12 of this year, Bloomington police were notified that the DNA of a man arrested by IMPD for rape in September 2021 matched the DNA in the 2019 case.

Police in Indianapolis arrested 23-year-old Tre Shawn David Bowling for allegedly raping a 76-year-old woman who was out for a walk.

Because Bowling was arrested for a felony, his DNA was submitted to a database and investigators were alerted when his DNA profile matched evidence collected in the 2019 Bloomington rape investigation.

Bloomington police interviewed Bowling at the Marion County Jail in Indianapolis. After the interview, he was arrested on charges including rape, kidnapping and strangulation.