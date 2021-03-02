Former Bloomington North HS custodian sentenced for child exploitation

William Marrs' sentencing includes home detention after being released, probation and registering as a sex offender.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — William Marrs, a former Bloomington High School North custodian, will serve nearly three years in prison under a plea agreement in connection with a camera hidden in a locker room. That plea deal meant a guilty ruling for child exploitation and dismissing charges of voyeurism and obstruction of justice.

According to court documents, five female swimmers, each about 13 years old from the Brown County Elite Swim Club, were using the locker room on Nov. 1, 2018. One of the girls found a hidden iPhone, recording video through a hole in a trash bag full of towels in a corner of the locker room.

Bluetooth connectivity notified Marrs that the phone had been moved, which caused him to begin searching for the phone and led him to come to the pool area, according to the affidavit. Police said Marrs "was initially untruthful and changed his story" but admitted that he had activated the phone's video record function and placed the camera inside the trash bag.