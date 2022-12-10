Traffic stop of stolen vehicle lands Bloomington man in Sullivan County Jail

A probable cause search of the stolen vehicle turned up cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to an arrest report.

SULLIVAN, Ind. — A Bloomington man was arrested early Saturday in Sullivan County after a traffic stop turned up drugs and revealed the vehicle he was driving was reported as stolen.

Markeith Brown, 50, was traveling on State Road 54 near Sullivan when he was stopped by a Sullivan County deputy around 2 a.m.

The deputy discovered the vehicle Brown was driving had been reported as stolen in Bloomington.

A probable cause search of the stolen vehicle turned up cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to an arrest report from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.



Brown was taken to the Sullivan County Jail where he is held on a $35,000 bond on three preliminary drug charges and a conversion charge related to the stolen vehicle.