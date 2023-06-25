Bloomington man arrested after battering people on B-Line Trail, attacking correctional officer

Christopher Head, 33, is being held on a charge of battery on a public safety official.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man is under arrest after a series of attacks along the B-Line trail on Saturday.

The Bloomington Police Department had been following a path of battered victims along the trail around 11:30 a.m.

The Bloomington Farmers Market, National Lemonade stand day, and a large art fair were all going on at the time.

As police were searching for the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Christopher Head, Sgt. Avery Brahaum was working outside the the Monroe County Correctional Center.

Brahaum then spotted Head, who he recognized from Head having been in the jail previously, and said hello.

That's when the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office claims Head attacked Brahaum with a thermos. Brahaum was left with a serious gash to the back of his head that required multiple staples to close.

Despite his injury, Brahaum was able to to arrest Head.

Head was taken to jail on a preliminary charge of battery on a public safety official.