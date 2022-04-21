Bloomington man accused of torturing, drowning puppies

Connor David Alexander Lappin, 29, is charged with torturing a vertebrate animal and failure to properly dispose of a dead animal.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man is facing multiple charges for allegedly torturing and killing puppies.

In early April, police were called after an animal control officer was tipped off to Lappin allegedly sexually abusing and killing a puppy he adopted from the Monroe County Animal Shelter.

A witness told police he overheard Lappin going into detail about torturing and killing a puppy in his bathtub.

Police interviewed Lappin, who allegedly admitted to killing two puppies between the winter of 2021 and Feb. 2022. Police said Lappin admitted drowning the first puppy in late 2021 and then driving it to the woods and burying it. Investigators said Lappin's explanation for it was meth use.